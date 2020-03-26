Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Iowa AG says groups involved in puppy-laundering ring to disband

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tom Miller kcau IA AG_1556040810615.png.jpg

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Attorney General’s Office says those who operated an alleged national puppy-laundering ring masquerading as pet rescues have agreed to dissolve and pay the state $60,000 as part of a settlement.

Attorney General Tom Miller last year sued two nonprofit rescue groups — Hobo K9 Rescue of Britt and Rescue Pets Iowa Corp. of Ottumwa — and others.

The lawsuit accused them of working together to illegally transfer thousands of designer puppies through the sham rescue groups to out-of-state pet stores from September 2016 to September 2019.

The defendants denied the allegations but agreed to the consent judgment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss