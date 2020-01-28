Iowa AG says auto issues most common complaint in 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Auto-related problems have been the top complaints reported to the Iowa Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division in 2019.

Other top complaints include imposter scams, complaints about media services, home improvement projects, and home goods and services.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said, “We could use the Legislature’s assistance in strengthening Iowa laws to provide justice to consumers.”

Miller supports owners of manufactured homes for increased protections and he wants lawmakers to require home improvement contractors to have a surety bond allowing consumers to get their money back if a contract is broken.

The overall total number of complaints was 3,225, a 7.7% decrease from the complaints in 2018, but the Consumer Protection Division increased to 17.5% over the last five years.

