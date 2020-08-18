Iowa ag, biodiesel fuel groups ask Trump keep RFS promise during Iowa visit

President Donald Trump salutes as he arrives at the Eastern Iowa Airport for a briefing on flood damage, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa agriculture and biodiesel fuel groups are asking President Donald Trump to “create stable and growing markets” through the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) to help Iowa farmers.

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, Iowa Corn Growers Association, Iowa Soybean Association, and the Iowa Biodiesel Board sent an open letter to Trump and thanked him for the assistance after massive storm damage last week. They added that rural Iowa has hit its limit though due to the damage as well as due to losing certain export markets, abuse of RFS refinery exemptions by the EPA, and the economic downturn resulting from COVID-19.

The letter also said that they are waiting for Trump to fulfill his promise to protect the RFS at statutory levels.

“While we are appreciative of the disaster aid, rural Iowa will not complete the long road back to normal without robust and stable markets for our crops and biofuels,” the letter states.

They go on to say that the EPA undermined the RFS by granting dozens and dozens of illegal RFS refinery exemptions, which in turn lessens the demand for biofuels and then destroys corn and soybean markets.

The groups said that a White House official told them “that the 15-billion-gallon conventional level for the RFS was “biblical” to you. Yet, the fact of the matter is that the RFS has not actually been enforced at the statutory levels during the four years of your presidency.”

They ask for Trump to order EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler to reject all of the nearly 60 new RFS exemption petitions and to apply the 10th Circuit decision to all pending RFS refinery exemption requests.

The letter asks “If we can’t trust the Trump Administration to do the right thing before the election, then why on Earth would we expect them to treat us fairly after the election?”

The groups wrote an open letter to Vice President Mike Pence when he visited Iowa last week.

Read the full letter below.