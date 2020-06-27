Iowa adds 383 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 383 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning, bringing the state’s total to 27,935.

Health officials reported three more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 704.

The state’s health department announced 276 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 17,413.

There are currently 9,818 active cases.

IDPH said that 288,213 people have been tested for the virus and 260,278 of them have come back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 11 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties’ COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported by John Hopkins.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 10 a.m. June 27.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.