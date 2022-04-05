DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Last week, the City of Des Moines announced a first responder summer camp for girls called the Iowa Hero Academy.

The camp allows girls ages 15-18 to explore careers in firefighting, policing, and the military.

During the week of July 17, attendees will stay overnight at Camp Dodge in Johnston where they’ll get to take part in several hands-on activities taught by women from departments right here in central Iowa.

Local first responders say that they have been working hard to make this happen and are excited to start receiving applications and planning for this summer.

“This is something that the city has never offered, or here in the state of Iowa, and to be the first camp to bring this. It’s going to make a change and it’s going to be something that’s talked about for a while,” said Hali Van Velzen, a Des Moines Firefighter.

Applications are due by April 29 and more information can be found here.