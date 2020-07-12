Iowa abortion numbers climb after plummeting for decades

Marissa Messinger, of Lake View, Iowa, center, holds a sign during a rally to protest abortion bans in May 2019, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/KCAU) – The number of women having abortions in Iowa climbed last year, a turnaround that critics blame on the state’s controversial decision to withdraw from a federally funded family planning program.

After decades of plummeting abortion numbers, the state last year recorded 3,566 abortions. That is 8% more than the previous year.

The Des Moines Register reports last year’s increase came after the number of Iowa abortions dropped 56% from 2008 to 2018.

In June, Reynolds signed into law a bill requiring women to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion, trying again to institute a restriction similar to one struck down two years ago by the Iowa Supreme Court.

Planned Parenthood argues the bill signed by Reynolds creates an “unnecessary burden” for Iowans seeking abortions and could delay a person’s access to the procedure by many weeks.