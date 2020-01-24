Iowa abortion constitutional amendment moves to Senate floor

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A resolution amending the Iowa Constitution to declare there is no right to an abortion in the state has passed a Senate committee, making it eligible for floor debate.

The measure passed Thursday with only Republican votes from the Senate State Government Committee.

Republican Sen. Jake Chapman has long been disturbed by a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that gave women the right to control their bodies. He calls the decision judicial tyranny and says the amendment restores the people’s voice.

The amendment must pass the legislature this year, again next year and then would go to voters as early as 2022.

