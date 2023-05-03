FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are searching for a 17-year-old murder suspect following a shooting in Fort Dodge Tuesday night that took the life of one person.

The Fort Dodge Police Department says an arrest warrant on one charge of first-degree murder has been issued for Davonquae Jyshon Pettigrew, also known as D. J. He is described as 5’8″ and weighs 130 pounds. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The charge stems from a shooting that happened around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. That’s when multiple 911 calls came in about shots fired in the area of the 100 block N 10th St., according to police. When law enforcement officers arrived they found an unresponsive male on the sidewalk in front of 126 N 10th St. Though life-saving measures were started immediately the victim did die. He has been identified as 18-year-old Patrick Walker of Fort Dodge.

While investigators were processing the scene 20-year-old Silas Hall showed up at Unity Point Trinity Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

During the investigation, police were able to identify Pettigrew as a suspect in the shooting. Because the charge of first-degree murder is a forcible felony, Pettigrew is automatically charged as an adult in the case.

If you have any information on his location or the incident, you’re asked to contact law enforcement immediately. You can also provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling (515) 573‐1444 (STOP), online at www.wccrimestoppers.com or by texting “LEC” and the tip to CRIMES (274637).