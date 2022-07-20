Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the number of people killed in the crash, which was provided in a report by the Iowa State Patrol. It has been corrected in the story.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that took the life of an 11-year-old and injured his father Tuesday night.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the 136-mile marker on I-80 near Northeast 14th Street. Eastbound traffic was backed up due to a motorcycle crash and as vehicles were slowing down, a semi rear-ended a small SUV, which then crashed into the back of another car.

An initial crash report from the ISP said 11-year-old Ian Venales and 42-year-old Luis Venales Graterol, both of Grimes, died from injuries received in the accident. The ISP later corrected that Venales Graterol, the driver of the SUV and the child’s father, was only injured. The report also said Ian Venales was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The drivers of the semi and car were not hurt.