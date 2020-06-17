Investigators seeking to determine what killed Fort Dodge inmate

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP/KCAU) —Investigators are trying to determine what caused the death of a 59-year-old inmate at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility who was found dead Sunday in his cell.

The Iowa Department of Corrections (IDC) said Thomas Andrew Daleske was found dead in his cell at about 5:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is leading an investigation into Daleske’s death, at the request of the IDC.

The State Medical Examiner is also conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Daleske had been serving a 45-year maximum sentence for multiple charges related to sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child from Warren County. His incarceration started on October 31, 2000.

The IDC mentions that whenever the death of an inmate occurs, they make it a priority to notify both the family of the deceased and the victims of their crimes before releasing the information to the public.

Latest Stories