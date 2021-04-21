Investigation underway into death of Iowa teen found unconscious at hog facility

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – Investigators are looking into the death of a teen who was found unconscious at a hog-site building in northern Iowa Monday night.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders were called to 407 390th Street in rural Swea City at 9:10 p.m. Monday on a report of an unconscious person.

Officials say 17-year-old Victoria Marie Parra Lerdo, of Rockwell City, was helping to clean and power wash the facility when she was found lying on the floor, by someone who was also working in the area.

Parra Lerdo was transported to the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is being performed by the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office to determine her cause of death.