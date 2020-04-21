Investigation reveals over $7,000 in improper spending by Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Auditor of State Rob Sand released a report Tuesday on a special investigation of the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office for the period from January 1, 2016 through December 31, 2018.

The special investigation was requested as a result of concerns regarding items purchased by the former Chief Deputy Jeff White, who retired from the sheriff’s office in December 2018.

According to Sand, the special investigation identified $7,438.84 of improper purchases, which

was composed of items that were not necessary for the operations of the sheriff’s office.

Sand said in the report that the improper purchases included laptops, a drone, an iPhone, and ammunition for firearms the Department does not own.

Of the $7,438.84 of improper purchases identified, two of the items costing $99.00 and $79.00 were returned to the vendor and the cost was refunded to the sheriff’s office, according to the report.

In addition, $3,151.96 of the items were subsequently returned to the sheriff’s office, leaving $4,286.88 of items which were not returned to or could not be located in the sheriff’s

office.

According to the report, some of the items which remain unaccounted for that include a Macbook Pro and ammunition for firearms.

The report also includes recommendations to strengthen the sheriff’s office’s internal controls

and overall operations, such as improvements to segregation of duties, maintain supporting

documentation for all disbursements and ensuring assets are properly tagged and included on the County’s asset listing.

Copies of the report have been filed with the Division of Criminal Investigation, the Des Moines County Attorney’s Office, and the Attorney General’s Office.

A copy of the report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s website here.

