Intoxicated driver causes city-wide power outage

OCHEYEDAN, Iowa (KCAU) – A vehicle crash caused a city-wide power outage in Ocheyedan that lasted up to three and a half hours.
According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s website, Bradley Johnson, 33, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, hit an electricity transformer box near a feed mill in Ocheyedan on August 11, resulting in the whole town losing power.
Johnson received minor injuries, but faces charges of a first OWI offense, driving while invoked, possessing an open container, and failure to maintain control.
The cost of damages the transformer box sustained was around $5,000.
The Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Ocheyedan Ambulance, Sibley Ambulance, Jeddeloh Towing, and Alliant Energy.
