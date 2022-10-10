DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley both face re-election in about one month. Longtime Des Moines Register political columnist David Yepsen said they are both favorites to win. Yepsen has seen a noticeable shift over the past decade in Iowa that favors Republicans.

Insiders Segment 2

Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District will be closely-watched as two-term U.S. Representative Cindy Axne, a two-term Democrat from West Des Moines, tries to hold her seat against State Senator Zach Nunn, a Bondurant Republican. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh came to Des Moines and did an event with Axne. They both said that immigration reform could provide help for the state’s workforce shortage.

Insiders Segment 3

Nunn also brought a V.I.P. guest to town. Former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and former Iowa Congressman Greg Ganske joined Nunn at a campaign event in Des Moines. They both talked about the 1994 GOP “Contract with America” (the year Ganske got elected to Congress) and Republicans’ new pledge to voters.

Insiders Segment 4

David Yepsen did this week’s Insiders Quick 6.