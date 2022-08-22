The Insiders Segment 1

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds plans a familiar priority next year after she tried and failed twice to convince enough members of her own party to pass her plan in the past. Reynolds confirmed that she wants to try again to get legislators to approve her plan that would shift tens of millions of dollars per year away from public schools to fund up to 10,000 scholarships for students to attend private schools.

The Insiders Segment 2

The day after federal agents executed a search warrant at former Donald Trump’s Florida resort, Governor Reynolds criticized both law enforcement and the Biden administration.

The Insiders Segment 3

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford, claimed that newly hired, armed IRS agents would target small business owners.

Fact-checkers, including this one from Reuters, said that the IRS’ new employees would get hired over the next decade, would not begin work all at once and that most would not carry weapons.

The Insiders Segment 4

Dave Price does this week’s Insiders Quick 6.

You can watch more episodes of The Insiders here.