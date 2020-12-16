Inmate escapes Council Bluffs corrections facility

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCAU) – A man convicted of second degree robbery and other crimes in Pottawattamie County has escaped the Council Bluffs Residential Facility.
According to officials, Dequan Terez White, 26, failed to report back to the Council Bluffs Residential Facility as required this afternoon. He is 5’11”, and weighs 198 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on September 9.
Persons with information on White’s whereabouts should contact local police.
