Inmate charged after death at Iowa residential prison

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) – Another inmate was charged with manslaughter after a 31-year-old man was found dead at a residential Iowa correctional facility.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Saturday that 36-year-old Adam Younis had been charged with involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance in connection with the death of Derek Jones. Jones died Tuesday in his room at the Marshalltown Residential Facility.
An autopsy will be performed to determine what caused Jones’ death.
Jones was living at the facility while on probation. Younis was living at the facility as part of a work-release program.
