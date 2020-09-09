Inmate at Iowa prison dies from COVID-19

CORALVILLE, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections is reporting the death an inmate from COVID-19 as well as “multiple preexisting medical conditions.”

Richard Leroy Peters, 77, died Sunday in a hospice room at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. Peters was serving a lifetime special sentence for sexual abuse 2nd degree.

He is the fourth Iowa prison inmate to die of COVID-19. All four inmates who have died had other contributing negative health factors.

Seventy-four inmates currently housed at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center have tested positive for COVID-19. One inmate at the Newton Correction Facility and 132 prisoners at Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility have also tested positive for COVID-19.