Officer assaulted by inmate at Iowa State Penitentiary

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KCAU) – A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary on Monday.

According to a release, around 2:42 p.m. Monday afternoon, an officer was working at their post in a living unit when an inmate, unprovoked, approached the officer and began striking them several times in the face with closed-fists. Other staff members arrived quickly to take control of the aggressive inmate.

The officer was taken by department vehicle to the local hospital to be seen for injuries to the face, and has since been released.

The inmate involved in the assault was found to have not suffered any injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.