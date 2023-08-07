INDIANOLA, IOWA — Saturday was the last day for Indianola’s National Balloon Classic at Memorial Balloon Field.

Over the course of nine days, 111 pilots competed in several tasks to accumulate points. The race is based on flying skill and accuracy, rather than speed.

After some struggle with the weather during this year’s classic, they were able to start right on time this morning, kicking off the final day. Pilots have five tasks to complete today and then points will be counted.

Spectators of all ages and from all over gathered to watch the balloons fly.