DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — There was an increased police presence around Des Moines Roosevelt High School on Monday after three students were injured in a shooting at a house party on Sunday following the school’s senior prom.

In a message sent to the parents of Roosevelt students, Principal Steve Schappaugh writes that while there is no threat to the campus, the school felt it best to be cautious.

Des Moines Police say more than 200 people were at a party in the 400 block of Foster Drive when shots were fired just after midnight on Sunday. A 17-year-old girl and two 18-year-old boys were shot. Their injuries were not life-threatening and their names haven’t been released. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.

In his email, Schappaugh assures parents that Des Moines Police and Des Moines Public School’s Public Safety are working together as the weekend shooting is investigated. He also encourages parents and students to avoid watching social media videos from the scene of he shooting. He is also sharing some online guidance from SAMHSA on talking with children about traumatic events.