Improvements seen in teen critically injured in Adventureland accident that killed his brother

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The 16-year-old boy that was critically injured after a raft carrying him and his family flipped at Adventureland is showing encouraging signs of recovery.

David Jaramillo has spent two weeks in critical care after the accident on the Raging River ride that killed his younger brother Michael Jaramillo.

Since the accident, David has been in and out of a medically-induced coma, lost his vision, has been unable to speak, and could not breathe without life support.

As of Tuesday, the Des Moines Register reports that the 16-year-old can now see, mouth words, and has begun physical therapy with the hope that he might regain his ability to walk.