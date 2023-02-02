DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is still mourning 16-year-old Rashad Carr and 18-year-old Gionni Dameron after they were shot and killed inside the Starts Right Here education center last week. Starts Right Here founder Will Keeps, who was also injured in the shooting, tried to process their deaths in a social media post this week.

In a post to his personal Facebook page, Keeps shared a video of Dameron dancing and shared his best memories of the two teenagers.

“You both came to school and did your thing!! Believing in yourself is huge and you both did that,” Keeps said in his social media post. “You both are so talented … I’m so missing seeing Gionni dancing and smiling and helping Rashad with his music in the studio. I love you all for real! I miss you all!”

Keeps also shared his regrets that he could not save their lives and asked their families to forgive him.

“I’m sorry to the families,” Keeps continued. “You all trusted me to keep them safe. Please forgive me, I didn’t move fast enough…”

Keeps was released from the hospital this week and is recovering at home.