Illinois woman’s body found at Iowa arboretum, man charged

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Police say the ex-boyfriend of an Illinois woman whose body was found at an arboretum in Iowa is charged with her death.

Twenty-year-old Jennifer Lopez, of Galena, Illinois, was found dead Monday on the grounds of the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.

Her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Richard Forsythe, of Galena, is charged with first-degree murder in her death. He is being held on $1 million bond in Galena awaiting extradition to Dubuque.

No further information has been released.

