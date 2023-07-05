DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A man who was shot and killed by an Illinois trooper was a suspect in two shootings in Iowa, police said Wednesday.

Randy A. Jackson, 39, shot and wounded a man and woman in Clinton, Iowa, which is just across the Illinois state border, authorities said. The man, who was shot Sunday night, is recovering from non-life-threatening wounds. The condition of the woman, who was shot several times and was taken to a hospital early Monday, wasn’t immediately available.

Just before 8 p.m. Monday, Illinois troopers and officers from several agencies joined a chase of Jackson’s vehicle near Danville, which is in eastern Illinois near the state’s border with Indiana. The car ended up on a county road and officers found Jackson in a detached garage of a home, according to Illinois State Police.

During a standoff, Jackson “refused to comply” and a trooper shot him, the state police said in a news release. Jackson died at a hospital on Tuesday.

No officers were injured. An internal investigation is underway.