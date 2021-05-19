Illinois prison term loomed for suspect in Breasia Terrell’s death

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa parolee tentatively agreed to serve a lengthy prison term on Illinois drug charges days before he allegedly killed a 10-year-old girl, but was allowed to remain free on bond until a plea hearing.

Henry Dinkins indicated during a hearing last July 7 that he would accept a deal to plead guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in Bureau County, Illinois and be sentenced to eight years.

A prosecutor says Dinkins said he needed more time to get his affairs in order and a hearing was scheduled for July 22 for him to enter his plea.

Police say that on early July 10, Dinkins kidnapped 10-year-old Breasia Terrell from a Davenport apartment where she was staying the night and later shot her to death.

