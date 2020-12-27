Illinois man charged for filing false disaster claim in Iowa

Sgt. Chris Peterson, left, of Dyersville, Iowa, and Staff Sgt. Steven Russell of Ankeny, Iowa, with the Alpha Co., 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion of the Iowa National Guard use chainsaws to cut limbs off a downed tree damaged from a derecho earlier this week, as cleanup continues along 30th St. SE in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. About 100 engineers from the Fairfield, Iowa, -based unit are assisting utility companies with debris removal so line work can progress. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Illinois man has been charged with fraud for filing a false claim on a vacant house in Cedar Rapids after a major storm caused widespread damage in the area in August.

Federal prosecutors say Tavonte Donnell Stewart improperly received $5,927 in aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the August derecho.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Stewart was one of 16 people who applied for assistance related to the same property.

When officials contacted the firm that owns the home, the property manager said it was vacant at the time of the storm and only sustained minor roof damage.