Illegal immigrant sentenced for social security fraud in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – A man who used another person’s Social Security number for employment and tax purposes was sentenced to federal prison on Friday.

Martin Ordonez-Ortiz, 48, received the prison term after he pleaded guilty on February 4 to one count of misuse of a social security number.

Ordonez-Ortiz is a citizen of Guatemala who was illegally present in the United States and residing in Dubuque, Iowa.

In a plea agreement, Ordonez-Ortiz admitted that on June 14, 2019, he used someone else’s social security number on employment forms and state and federal tax forms when applying for work in Dubuque.

Ordonez-Ortiz worked using that person’s social security until he was arrested by immigration officials on January 6, 2020, at his place of employment.

The Guatemalan man also admitted to being in the United States illegally and to using a fraudulent permanent resident card, also known as a “green” card, to illegally obtain employment.

Ordonez-Ortiz was sentenced by a United States District Court Judge in Cedar Rapids to 82 days in prison. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Ordonez-Ortiz is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be turned over to immigration officials.

