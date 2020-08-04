Iowa group offers online platform to support small businesses

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced a new e-commerce platform that will help Iowa businesses by providing an online presence.

Shop Iowa is an easy-to-use platform that allows customers to browse through local store items and gives small Iowa businesses a chance to compete in today’s large online economy while helping Iowans shop locally online.

“Iowa’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they need our support now more than ever to fully recover and grow during the challenging time,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said. “Shop Iowa is a great way to help small businesses across the state capture online sales that may be going elsewhere and for Iowans to support their communities and the economy by shopping local.”

Nearly 150 businesses have registered to sell on Shop Iowa already.

To see if your local shop is part of Shop Iowa or want to browse, you can visit ShopIowa.com, or if you want to register to sell, you can click here.