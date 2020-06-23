IDPH receives $4.4 million to increase colon cancer screenings

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa will be working to increase screenings for colorectal cancer in the new few years.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) received a $4.4 million cooperative agreement to increase the screening rates. The money will be spread out through five years, for $883,027 annually.
The Iowa Primary Care Association and the CDC will partner with the IDPH to increase colorectal cancer screenings at 10 facilities in Iowa, including in Sioux Center. These federally qualified health centers will work to increase screenings to 60% by 2025.
The 10 facilities included are:
- All Care Health Center in Council Bluffs
- Community Health Care, Inc. in Davenport
- Community Health Center of Fort Dodge
- Community Health Centers of Southern Iowa in Leon
- Community Health Centers of Southeastern Iowa
- Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque
- Eastern Iowa Health Center in Cedar Rapids
- Primary Health Care, Inc. in Des Moines
- Promise Community Health Center in Sioux Center
- River Hills Community Health Center
Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death for Iowa men and women combined.
It is often preventable by getting screened and if detected early, can be 90% treatable. Seven out of 10 people diagnosed with colorectal cancer had no signs or symptoms.
To learn more about colorectal cancer in Iowa, click here.
