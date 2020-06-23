IDPH receives $4.4 million to increase colon cancer screenings

Dr. Leonard Saltz stands before a array of images at his office at the Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York, July 14, 2003. Saltz is a leading researcher in new drug treatments for colon cancer. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa will be working to increase screenings for colorectal cancer in the new few years.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) received a $4.4 million cooperative agreement to increase the screening rates. The money will be spread out through five years, for $883,027 annually.

The Iowa Primary Care Association and the CDC will partner with the IDPH to increase colorectal cancer screenings at 10 facilities in Iowa, including in Sioux Center. These federally qualified health centers will work to increase screenings to 60% by 2025.

The 10 facilities included are:

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death for Iowa men and women combined.

It is often preventable by getting screened and if detected early, can be 90% treatable. Seven out of 10 people diagnosed with colorectal cancer had no signs or symptoms.

