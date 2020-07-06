IDPH’s Iowa Newborn Screening Program to screen newborns for SMA

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) Iowa Newborn Screening Program began a pilot program to screen all newborns for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) on July 1.

The program is in partnership with the North Dakota Newborn Screening Program.

SMA is an inherited neurological condition that leads to progressive muscle weakness.

The infantile form of SMA typically leads to death in the first two years of life without treatment.

Untreated later-onset forms of SMA lead to physically disability due to increasing muscle weakness.

According to the IDPH, it’s estimated that across the U.S., one in 6,000 to one in 10,000 babies is born with SMA.

The State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa will perform screening for SMA on all newborn screening specimens submitted to the Iowa Newborn Screening Program.

If a baby’s screening comes back abnormal for SMA, the Iowa Newborn Screening Program will contact the baby’s primary care provider with further recommendations.

The Iowa Newborn Screening Program currently screens for more than 40 inherited disorders including blood spot screening, hearing screening, and critical congenital heart disease screening.

