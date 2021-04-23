Iowa to resume administering J&J vaccine after CDC, FDA recommendation

FILE – In this March 6, 2021, file photo, boxes stand next vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in Denver. U.S. health officials are weighing next steps as they investigate unusual blood clots in a small number of people given the vaccine — a one-dose shot that many countries hoped would help speed protection against the pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) said the state can resume administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines effective immediately.

According to the IDPH, following the announcement Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have lifted the pause on the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, any vaccine provider in Iowa with available Johnson & Johnson vaccines can resume administration effective immediately.

The pause was recommended after six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot were reported in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC and FDA issued the following:

Use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should be resumed in the United States.

The FDA and CDC have confidence that this vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19.

The FDA has determined that the available data show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older.

At this time, the available data suggest that the chance of TTS occurring is very low, but the FDA and CDC will remain vigilant in continuing to investigate this risk.

Health care providers administering the vaccine and vaccine recipients or caregivers should review the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine and Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers, which have been revised to include information about the risk of this syndrome, which has occurred in a very small number of people who have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine.

