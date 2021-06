COGGON, Iowa (KCAU) – The identity of a Linn County deputy that was shot on Monday has been released.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said William Halverson was shot during an armed robbery. Halverson didn’t die from the shooting, but he was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals.

Halverson is in serious, but stable condition.

— LinnCountySheriff (@LinnIASheriff) June 22, 2021

On Monday afternoon, Stanley Donahue, 36, of Chicago, Illinois was taken into custody as a person of interest in this incident.