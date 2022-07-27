DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of the man they said stabbed the mother of his child Tuesday morning at a Des Moines convenience store.

Jacob Meyers, 28, is charged with willful injury-causing serious injury and domestic abuse assault with a weapon. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a cash-only bond of $50,000.

The stabbing happened around 6:10 a.m. at the Quik Trip at 3941 SE 14th Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said Meyers and the victim were arguing before the stabbing. A witness saw Meyers stab the victim in the abdomen, the criminal complaint said. The witness followed Meyers when he fled the scene in his Jeep.

Officers were able to stop Meyers’ Jeep near the intersection of SE 14th St. and E. Railroad Avenue, said Parizek. He was taken into custody and the complaint said while police were searching him he said, “the knife is in my back pocket.” Up to that point, officers had made no mention of looking for a knife.

Police put him in the backseat of a squad car and an officer read him the Miranda Warning. The complaint said when officers asked him what happened, he replied “…I wanted her to know what it felt like to be stabbed.”

The victim suffered serious injuries in the stabbing but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Meyers and the victim have a child together.

Court records show Meyers made his initial appearance in jail court Wednesday morning. A restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim has been granted. His preliminary hearing has been set for August 5.