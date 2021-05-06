‘I look forward to signing’: Gov. Kim Reynolds tweets intention to sign bill banning vaccine passports

(KCAU) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tweeted her commitment to signing a bill that would ban vaccine passports.
On Thursday, Gov. Reynolds tweeted that she is looking forward to signing HF 889, a bill that bans state and local governments from issuing identification cards that identifies a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status.
HF 889 bans state and local governments from issuing identification cards that identifies a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status. The bill also states that businesses that require proof of vaccination from customers, clients, or others will become ineligible for state contracts or grants, while allowing exceptions for health and long-term care facilities.
The bill defines a “business” as a retailer required to obtain a sales tax permit, nonprofit or not-for-profit organizations, an establishment which is open to the public at large or where entrance is limited by a cover charge or membership requirement.
The Iowa Senate passed the bill on a 32-16 decision Wednesday. The bill will now be sent to Reynolds’ desk for a signature.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she opposed vaccine passports, saying some adults in Iowa don’t have the resources to figure out how or where to get the vaccine.