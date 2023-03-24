DES MOINES, Iowa — State representative Jennifer Konfrst, the Iowa house minority leader from Windsor Heights, said Thursday that she doubts Governor Kim Reynolds is truly sincere regarding the families impacted by the new law regarding transgender students.

“Imagine being a kid who has identified as a girl throughout elementary or middle school who woke up this morning and found out that now, all of a sudden, they’re less safe at school than they were when they went to school yesterday. It is cynical and it is wrong to have done this,” Konfrst said.

On Wednesday, Reynolds held a private signing of the new law that requires students to use the school restroom that aligns with their gender assigned at birth. “My heart goes out to them (transgender students and families),” Reynolds said Tuesday. “I’m a parent. I’m a grandmother. I know how difficult this is. This is an extremely uncomfortable position for me to be in. I don’t like it.”

Reynolds said she met with transgender students and their families before she signed the bill into law. “My heart breaks. I’ve sat down and met with them. It’s not easy for me either. It’s not easy for our elected officials to make these decisions. I hope they know that.”

But Konfrst accused Reynolds of following the lead of Republicans in other states in supporting the law.