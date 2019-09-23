I-29 remains closed from Council Bluff to Loveland

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – Interstate 29 north of Council Bluffs remains closed Monday due to flooding.

In addition, Interstate 680 from the Missouri River to the I-29 interchange near Crescent has also closed.

The closed section of I-29 extended from Loveland to just north of Council Bluffs.

The Iowa Department of Transportation posted a detour using I-680 from Loveland and I-80 to Council Bluffs.

Detour around I-29 closure as of Monday

The DOT warns drivers that navigation systems may not be reliable as the closure can happen rapidly. They also say the systems may send drivers through areas not designed for heavy or some types of traffic.

You can stay up-to-date on road closures through the Iowa 511 website or app.