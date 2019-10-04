I-29 opens from Loveland to Crescent

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – Interstate 29 from Loveland to Crecsent has reopened Friday.

The Iowa Department of Transportation announced they reopened I-29 in both directions between exit 61 and exit 71. However, there may be lane closures. They also said that exit 66 at Honey Creek remains closed due to flooding.

The Iowa DOT also said that closures on Iowa 275 and Iowa 333 near Hamburg remain closed due to flooding issues.

They warn that road could still close due to high waters, but will continue to monitor the roads. To stay up-to-date on road closures in Iowa, the Iowa DOT recommends checking road conditions at www.511ia.org.