I-29 northbound blocked due to semi rollover

(KCAU) – I-29 northbound near Crescent, Iowa is blocked due to a semi rollover.
According to Iowa 511, between Exit 56: North 16th Street and Exit 61: I-680; County Road G37 (near Crescent) is blocked.
A detour is in operation.
