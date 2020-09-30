I-29 northbound blocked due to semi rollover

(KCAU) – I-29 northbound near Crescent, Iowa is blocked due to a semi rollover.

According to Iowa 511, between Exit 56: North 16th Street and Exit 61: I-680; County Road G37 (near Crescent) is blocked.

A detour is in operation.

