I-29 northbound blocked due to semi rollover

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new poll of Iowa voters is giving us a clear picture of where they stand on the key races and key issues with just over one month until Election Day.With exclusive results from the Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll, the biggest question on everyone's mind is, "Who is leading the presidential race here in Iowa?"

Looking at the presidential race, 780 Iowans were contacted between September 23-26 via landline and cell phone. The results show Joe Biden leading by two percent in the state, which is a statistical tie as the poll has a margin of error of four percent.