I-29 from Loveland to Crescent reopens

The section of Interstate 29 north of Council Bluffs that had been closed since May has reopened.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said that I-29 between I-680 by Crescent and Loveland reopened Monday after having been closed due to flooding in late May. It was the second time this spring that the road was closed.

South of Council Bluffs, I-29 from U.S. 34 to the Missouri border is still closed due to flooding. Other closures in Iowa due to flooding are on U.S. 34, Iowa 2, Iowa 275 and Iowa 333.

To get the latest road conditions of state-owned roadways across Iowa, you can call 511 in Iowa or nationwide at 800-288-1047, the Iowa 511 mobile app, or by visiting the website by clicking here.

