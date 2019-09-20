I-29 closed north of Council Bluffs due to flooding

AMES, Iowa – Interstate 29 has closed north of Council Bluffs due to flooding.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said in a release that the interstate in the Honey Creek area closed overnight, spanning from the Loveland exit to the Crescent I-680 exit.

Drivers on I-29 will be detoured using I-680 and I-80.

Tey DOT warns drivers that navigation systems may not be reliable as the closure can happen rapidly. They also say the systems may send drivers though areas not designed for heavy or some types of traffic.

You can stay up-to-date on road closures through the Iowa 511 website or app. You can find conditions for county or local roads here.