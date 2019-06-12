I-29 between Council Bluff and near Crescent reopens

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – Interstate 29 between Council Bluff and near Crescent has reopened Wednesday.

The Iowa Department of Transportations said that I-680 from I-29 to Nebraska has also reopened to all traffic. Traffic is not allowed north on I-680 on I-29 near Crescent to Loveland as it remains closed due to flooding.

The area has been closed for the second time since May due to flooding. The state has been working to make repairs to minimize future flood damage, such as adding a stabilizing element to the ditches on I-680.

Other parts of I-29 are still closed, including U.S. 34, Iowa 2, Iowa 275 and Iowa 333. Drivers can check for up-to-date traffic information by calling 511 while in Iowa or nationwide at 800-288-1047. You can call use the Iowa 511 app or visit their website.

