WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee announced that over 550 retail business units will be closed for Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 23, all Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits stores, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations will be closed, according to a press release, this is to allow employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday.

Customers will still be able to pay at the pump for fuel at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on Thanksgiving Day, the company said.

“As we head into the holiday season, we want to once again show our appreciation for all our hardworking employees by providing them with quality time to spend with their loved ones,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s CEO. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, our employees can focus on and enjoy their own celebrations.”

Customers who purchase holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a time to pick up their order in-store prior to the Thanksgiving holiday or via curbside pickup from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

