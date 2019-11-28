Hy-Vee’s annual Veterans Day free breakfast serves more 85,000 meals

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee, Inc. announced on Monday that its annual Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up and Veterans Day free breakfast raised more than $277,750 and provided more than 85,000 meals.

The events also collected 100,000 letters of appreciation for current service men and women stationed around the world.

The Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up and Veterans Day breakfast took place at more than 265 Hy-Vee stores.

The Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up happened from November 1 to November 17.

Hy-Vee customers had the opportunity to donate in-store or online by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar or to another amount.

The customers raised more than $127,000 at the checkout and Hy-Vee donated $100,000 to the initiative for a total of more than $127,000.

All of the proceeds will benefit Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, and the American Red Cross.

Since the first Homefront Round Up in 2013, Hy-Vee and its customers have raised more than $1.9 million support for veterans, active-duty military members, and their families.

On Veterans Day, November 11, Hy-Vee served more than 85,000 free breakfasts to veterans and active-duty military members.

In addition, Hy-Vee and Hallmark offered 100,000 complimentary cards to customers with the chance to write letters of appreciation to current service men and women stationed overseas.

In cooperation with A Million Thanks, these cards are going to be sent to active military members stationed throughout the world.

