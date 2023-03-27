DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling one variety of its Hy-Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal because of the presence of an undeclared allergen (dairy) not listed in the product packaging, according to a news release.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions because of consumption of this product, the release said.

Hy-Vee was made aware of the undeclared allergen on Friday, March 24, the release saID. The recall was initiated after reviewing the spice packet did not have the allergen declared on the packaging. Only Lot FEB0824 Y18 was impacted by this packaging issue.

The affected products were distributed to Hy-Vee’s grocery stores and Dollar Fresh Market stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The recalled product is labeled as Hy-Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal and is packaged in a 5.2oz cardboard box. The only “Best By” date that is being recalled is “Best By FEB 08 24 Y18” and this code can be found on top of the box. The recalled product also has UPC 0075450085520.

UPC: Product and Size: Lot Number:

0075450085520 Hy-Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal – 5.8 oz. FEB 08 24 Y18

Hy-Vee has voluntarily removed all affected Hy-Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal entrees from its shelves. Customers who purchased the product and have a dairy sensitivity should dispose of the product or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 800-772-4098 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health-care provider, the release says.