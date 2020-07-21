Hy-Vee to hand out 3 million masks to customers in latest campaign

Iowa News

by: Laila Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Starting July 27, Hy-Vee will start distributing free masks to customers.

By launching a new initiative called “Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice,” Hy-Vee will hand out more than 3 million free masks to help support the CDC’s recommendation to wear masks in public.

During the campaign, employees will stand outside of entrances to offer masks to customers who came to the store without. Some additional reminders of the campaign include signage and employee attire, among others.

Since the near beginning of the pandemic, employees of Hy-Vee have been wearing masks.
Hy-Vee was named one of the top three supermarkets in America for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories