Hy-Vee seeking thousands of employees

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee, Inc. is searching for thousands of new employees throughout the Midwest, including in Sioux City.
Hy-Vee stated they are looking for temporary and permanent help in many positions in stores in distribution centers. According to a press release, Hy-Vee is seeking 10,000 new employees, both for part-time and full-time positions.
The company said it is trying to fill positions to ahead of the holiday season as well as they expand and open new stores.
Here’s a breakdown of the number of available positions in some of Hy-Vee’s largest markets.
- Cedar Rapids: 190
- Des Moines: 1,500
- Iowa City: 350
- Kansas City: 445
- Lincoln: 600
- Madison: 150
- Minneapolis: 1,035
- Omaha/Council Bluffs: 1,075
- Quad Cities: 670
- Sioux City: 130
- Sioux Falls: 525
- Waterloo/Cedar Falls: 65
There are also more positions in other stores in smaller communities. Hy-Vee says anyone interested in applying can visit this website.