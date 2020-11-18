Hy-Vee seeking thousands of employees

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee, Inc. is searching for thousands of new employees throughout the Midwest, including in Sioux City.

Hy-Vee stated they are looking for temporary and permanent help in many positions in stores in distribution centers. According to a press release, Hy-Vee is seeking 10,000 new employees, both for part-time and full-time positions.

The company said it is trying to fill positions to ahead of the holiday season as well as they expand and open new stores.

Here’s a breakdown of the number of available positions in some of Hy-Vee’s largest markets.

Cedar Rapids: 190

Des Moines: 1,500

Iowa City: 350

Kansas City: 445

Lincoln: 600

Madison: 150

Minneapolis: 1,035

Omaha/Council Bluffs: 1,075

Quad Cities: 670

Sioux City: 130

Sioux Falls: 525

Waterloo/Cedar Falls: 65

There are also more positions in other stores in smaller communities. Hy-Vee says anyone interested in applying can visit this website.