Hy-Vee seeking thousands of employees

A Hy-Vee store is seen in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee, Inc. is searching for thousands of new employees throughout the Midwest, including in Sioux City.

Hy-Vee stated they are looking for temporary and permanent help in many positions in stores in distribution centers. According to a press release, Hy-Vee is seeking 10,000 new employees, both for part-time and full-time positions.

The company said it is trying to fill positions to ahead of the holiday season as well as they expand and open new stores.

Here’s a breakdown of the number of available positions in some of Hy-Vee’s largest markets.

  • Cedar Rapids: 190
  • Des Moines: 1,500
  • Iowa City: 350
  • Kansas City: 445
  • Lincoln: 600
  • Madison: 150
  • Minneapolis: 1,035
  • Omaha/Council Bluffs: 1,075
  • Quad Cities: 670
  • Sioux City: 130
  • Sioux Falls: 525
  • Waterloo/Cedar Falls: 65

There are also more positions in other stores in smaller communities. Hy-Vee says anyone interested in applying can visit this website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

