WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee has released a limited-edition cereal to honor Iowa legend Jack Trice, the company announced.

The Trice Legacy Foundation will receive a portion of the sales of the Jack Trice Hy-Vee Wheat Flakes, according to a release from Hy-Vee. The foundation offers scholarships and technology grants to Black students. The cereal became available on Monday.

Jack Trice was a member of the Iowa State University football and track and field teams and was the first African-American athlete to do so. He attended the university, studying animal husbandry with the intent to help Black farmers after graduating, the release stated.

Sadly, Trice was severely injured during his second collegiate football game and died on October 8, 1923, at the age of 21.

“Jack Trice always wanted to do more than his part to help others,” said George Trice, executive director of the Trice Legacy Foundation. “It’s great to partner with a company like Hy-Vee that also goes above and beyond in the communities it serves.”

The cereal is available in certain Iowa Hy-Vees. In Sioux City, the stores on Hamilton, Southern Hills Mall, and Gordon Plaza will carry the cereal.

“As an Iowa-based company, we are honored to be part of recognizing the legacy of Jack Trice,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s CEO. “Trice was a trailblazer, and his courage and commitment to the university and his teammates will forever be remembered.”

Iowa State University has been working to honor Trice in the last year with a series of activities. It will culminate With the Jack Trice Legacy game on Oct. 7, 2023, and then a ceremony on the 100th anniversary of his death on Oct. 8.

Since the cereal is a limited edition, it will be available as long as supplies last.