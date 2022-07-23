NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — The longtime premise in Iowa of “If you build it, he will come” originates with the 1989 “Field of Dreams” movie. A twist on the slogan could be used this weekend at Iowa Speedway, where sponsor Hy-Vee has taken an “if you promote it, they will come” approach to the star-studded IndyCar doubleheader.

The grocery chain headquartered in West Des Moines has spent approximately $10 million to rejuvenate the track, recruit top musical acts to perform Saturday and Sunday and stage family-friendly events all over the Iowa Speedway facility.

  • Jack Harvey, of England, speaks to the media before an IndyCar Series auto race practice, Friday, July 22, 2022, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. The Iowa-based supermarket chain Hy-Vee has pumped at least $10 million into the weekend, which features two IndyCar races and a slew of celebrity concerts and has turned Harvey into the home state favorite. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • A driver passes the finish line during practice for an Indy Light Series auto race, Friday, July 22, 2022, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Benjamin Pedersen, of Denmark, exits pit road during practice for an Indy Light Series auto race, Friday, July 22, 2022, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. The Iowa-based supermarket chain Hy-Vee has pumped at least $10 million into the weekend, which features two IndyCar races and a slew of celebrity concerts and has turned British driver Jack Harvey into the home state favorite. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Tim McGraw, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Florida Georgia Line will play pre- and postrace concerts.