NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — The longtime premise in Iowa of “If you build it, he will come” originates with the 1989 “Field of Dreams” movie. A twist on the slogan could be used this weekend at Iowa Speedway, where sponsor Hy-Vee has taken an “if you promote it, they will come” approach to the star-studded IndyCar doubleheader.

The grocery chain headquartered in West Des Moines has spent approximately $10 million to rejuvenate the track, recruit top musical acts to perform Saturday and Sunday and stage family-friendly events all over the Iowa Speedway facility.

Jack Harvey, of England, speaks to the media before an IndyCar Series auto race practice, Friday, July 22, 2022, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. The Iowa-based supermarket chain Hy-Vee has pumped at least $10 million into the weekend, which features two IndyCar races and a slew of celebrity concerts and has turned Harvey into the home state favorite. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A driver passes the finish line during practice for an Indy Light Series auto race, Friday, July 22, 2022, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Benjamin Pedersen, of Denmark, exits pit road during practice for an Indy Light Series auto race, Friday, July 22, 2022, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. The Iowa-based supermarket chain Hy-Vee has pumped at least $10 million into the weekend, which features two IndyCar races and a slew of celebrity concerts and has turned British driver Jack Harvey into the home state favorite. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Tim McGraw, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Florida Georgia Line will play pre- and postrace concerts.