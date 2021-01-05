Hy-Vee pledges $75,000 to assist schools during pandemic

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee is doing their part in helping schools across its eight-state region.

According to a release, Hy-Vee, Inc. is pledging $75,000 to be awarded among 55 schools. The pledge is part of the company’s Fuel Your School campaign, which runs now through January 31.

Hy-Vee’s Fuel Your School campaign allows customers to enter its sweepstakes by simply purchasing specific brands found at Hy-Vee locations and swiping their Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks reward card. Customers will receive one automatic entry into the sweepstakes for every eligible product they purchase in-store or online. For example, a customer who purchases two TopCare products and three HealthMarket products and uses their Fuel Saver card will earn five entries into the sweepstakes.

In February, 50 winners will receive up to $200 in prizes and $1,000 awarded to the school of their choice in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. In addition, five Grand Prize winners will receive up to $500 in prizes and $5,000 awarded to the school of their choice in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. In total, 55 schools will receive a total of $75,000 and 55 customers will receive up to $12,500 in prizes.

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities, school administrators and educators are working tirelessly to evolve and innovate to engage with and teach students. Hy-Vee’s donation to local schools is just one way that the company can provide financial assistance to its communities throughout the pandemic.

While the promotion is tied to the purchase of certain products, a purchase is not required to enter the sweepstakes. For official rules, eligible brands and contest details, you can visit the Hy-Vee website.